In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 20 March 2020 6:42 pm / 9 comments

Another Friday, and as such, the usual weekly fuel price update. There’s fantastic news for motorists, but most, if not all, will not be able to take advantage of it. The ministry of finance has announced that the price of all fuels has dropped again for the coming March 21 to 27 week, and the reduction is significant.

The price of Euro 4M RON 95 petrol has gone down by 38 to RM1.44 per litre (from RM1.82 per litre last week), while RON 97 will be priced at RM1.74, 36 sen less than the RM2.10 it was last week.

As for Euro 2M diesel, the price has also been reduced, the fuel now going for RM1.75 per litre, 12 sen cheaper than it was last week (RM1.87). This means that Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more than Euro 2M diesel, will be priced at RM1.85 per litre.

The massive drop might make you want to rush out and fill up the tank tomorrow, but do remember that the fight against Covid-19 is just into its third day, with the movement control order (MCO) set to run until March 31. In any case, there’s a whole week for you to fill up before the next price revision update the following Friday, and with the MCO about, it’s not like you can drive anywhere much anyway.

If you’re going to fill up, do take all necessary precautions to safeguard yourself. If possible, wear disposable gloves while using the pump to refuel and when keying in PIN numbers for payment, and if you don’t have that, bringing a kitchen towel along for the same purpose of limiting direct contact with the pump should work. You can also pay wave where possible. And always remember to sanitise when you’re done.

The prices remain effective until March 27, when the next fuel price update is announced. This is the 11th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for the year and the 63rd edition in total for the format, with runs from Saturday until the following Friday.