In Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 21 March 2020 11:43 am / 0 comments

The movement control order, issued by the government to control the spread of the coronavirus disease, was enacted so quickly that some people are still unclear about the restrictions imposed. While car companies immediately shut down their service centres across the country, third-party workshops were left in the dark until after the start of the order on Wednesday itself.

That was when the National Security Council clarified that vehicle servicing was classified as a non-essential service. What that meant was that businesses that offered such a service would be allowed to open, but at a “minimum capacity” that was not specified.

Thursday brought greater clarity as the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) and Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) both said that workshops are only allowed to be open from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, while the Taiping Municipal Council (MPT) decreed that these establishments are only be allowed to stay open until 1:00 pm. As for the Selayang Municipal Council (MPS), it announced that workshops would be allowed open from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

As usual, customers and business owners can call their local city and municipal councils to find out their respective opening hours. Of course, you should still hold off any repairs unless absolutely necessary – otherwise, you should just stay home.