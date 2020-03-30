The government says that public compliance to the movement control order (MCO), which is in place until April 14, has reached 97% due to more stringent enforcement by authorities, but defence minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that there are still many who are flouting the order.
Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, he pointed out that increased arrests and traffic were an indication of this. He said that the number of individuals arrested by the police on Saturday doubled from the 320 arrests made on Friday, as the Malay Mail reports.
“Yesterday alone, there were 649 individuals that were arrested, which means it doubled from the day before. And from the 649 who were arrested, 73 of them were charged in court and pleaded guilty, which means that despite sterner action being implemented, we find that many still disobey the orders,” he said.
“The police have been given the permission to take stern action. Those that will be done immediately is the issuance of compounds, besides bringing them to court,” he said.
He said that road traffic had also increased going into the weekend. On Friday, a total of 240,544 vehicles were checked at 1,045 roadblocks across the country, and the number increased on Saturday.
“From the day before to yesterday (Saturday), where 301,938 vehicles were inspected, that means there are still many vehicles on the road. That’s why the inspections have doubled, more than the day before,” he said.
Ismail Sabri reiterated at his press briefing yesterday that reports of a purported “lockdown” were untrue, reinforcing his clarification on Saturday that the MCO imposed in Malaysia is not a lockdown.
He said the government might possibly announce the new standard operating procedure for the MCO’s second phase today (Monday). Last Thursday, he said that stricter regulations will be enforced during the second phase of the MCO to ensure the measures taken to break the Covid-19 chain of infection achieves the desired goals.
Comments
Fellow Malaysian, please stay at home.
Balik kampung dan Pulang Kl, budaya lama kami.
Because the new govt is PNipu.. Many ppl believed they were lying.. That’s why they went out anyway.
This is a good time if government want to change traffic regulations to control the crowd congestion.
Look at how smooth is the highway without personal cars.
I suggest create the barrier now.. Put up gantries to show the border into the city.. And only allow public transport in the city during peak hours (7.00am-9.00am and 4.30pm-7.30pm).
Let’s call the peak hours as Zone A (time zone), applies Monday to Friday except public holiday).
During working hours.. It’s Zone B and after working hours.. Zone C.
E hailings can enter city center during Zone B. While all kind of transports may enter the city in zone C. Hope Anthony Loke will read this. Because… He may be back at MoT.. Who knows?
Well, good to see that has already implemented more stricter for MCO. This will save our lives and fighting against COVID-19 is more priority.
Anyway, besides, once again, I would like to say that, since Kunta has already apologize to john and everyone of us, he will not bash proton, he will not saying racism, not saying about higher cost of battery replacement and he will not badmouthing about BN/PN. As for me, I had already apologized to Kunta too, I will not fight against Kunta anymore & not hurting some of car brand without any reasons. Of course, there is only one troll named as “newme” the most common & “Denso Japan” and the dupes that “newme” has used who came from honda salesman bashes Proton, Toyota, Mazda, Hyundai and others, BUT NOT FROM KUNTA. Anyway, so Kunta and I will not do the same mistakes again. And Kunta and I have already from the lessons what Kunta and I have done wrong in the few years back & last year respectively.
Now, Kunta and I have already forgive together. And I am also very sure that john and everyone of us will forgive to Kunta too after Kunta has apologized to everyone of us and john too. And Let’s all be our friends together but again, except for only one troll named as”newme” & “Denso Japan” who came from honda salesmen that hates mazda, BUT NOT FROM KUNTA. So let’s all bring to new version again especially to all of you and Kunta and me.
By the way, as I wish to all of you.
Stay at Home and Stay Safe and Be Healthy. This will help to stop spreading COVID-19.
#Stay@Home Guys.