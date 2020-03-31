In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 31 March 2020 10:02 pm / 0 comments

Well, that didn’t even start before it got halted. Earlier today, Terengganu police had announced that it was implementing a new system aimed at limiting the movement of traffic in the state until April 14.

This was to involve rotating between odd and even registration numbers for daily vehicle movement starting from tomorrow, Aoril 1, using the last digit of the plate registration number as the basis for the format. That has now been put on hold, with the cops announcing earlier this evening that the delay is necessary for a more detailed study.

The plan was supposed to have only private vehicles with registrations ending with an odd number (for example, 1223) being allowed to travel for any purpose (unless individuals have special permission from authorities to do so) in Terengganu on April 1.

Then, on April 2, vehicles with even numbers at the end of their registration (say 1332) would be allowed to move about, the format continuing to rotate on a daily basis until April 14. Any private vehicles with the wrong number sequence would not be allowed to move through restrictions or roadblocks, and drivers would be asked to turn around and go back home.

The police were hoping to limit the number of vehicles on the road with the system, saying that many in the state were still ignoring the ongoing MCO and moving about. One wonders if the novel idea will make it into working reality.