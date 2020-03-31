In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 31 March 2020 4:43 pm / 9 comments

The government announced yesterday that phase two of the movement control order (MCO) from April 1 will introduce stricter enforcement measures. There was no update on the standard operating procedure by defence minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during his press briefing today, but Terengganu police has come up with a new system aimed at limiting the movement of traffic in the state until April 14.

This will be achieved by reducing the number of private cars on the road through the implementation of an odd and even vehicle registration number-based rotation system, using the last digit of the plate registration number as the basis for the format.

On April 1, which is tomorrow, only private vehicles with odd numbers (for example, 1223) will be allowed to travel for any purpose (unless individuals have special permission from authorities to do so) on the day. Those with even numbers (say 1332) will be allowed to move about the following day, April 2, and the format will continue to rotate on a daily basis until April 14 (see table below for the full schedule).

The cops say that any private vehicles with the wrong sequence (odd number on an day for an even number) will not be allowed to move through restrictions or roadblocks, and will be asked to turn around back home.

There was no mention of any fines or penalties being imposed, just that the said vehicles will not be allowed to continue their journey should they be stopped. The public is also reminded that the one person per vehicle ruling for private vehicles remains.

The police say that this approach is being put in place to limit the number of vehicles still on the road, as many people in the state are still ignoring the ongoing MCO. It added that the implementation of these directives will continue until new directions were issued.

At today’s PC, Ismail Sabri praised the initiative being taken by Terengganu to introduce the odd/even number plate rotation model, but added that such a system would need further consideration for incorporation in states and places where there was significantly more traffic, like Kuala Lumpur.

