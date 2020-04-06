In Local News / By Mick Chan / 6 April 2020 10:36 am / 0 comments

Amid restrictions that have tightened for the second phase of the movement control order (MCO), workshops and spare parts shops in Selangor are allowed to open from 9am to 4pm daily for emergency purposes, the Selangor state government has said. Priority will be given to front-line staff as well as to those in essential services, Berita Harian quoted Selangor state legistlative assemblyman Ng Sze Han as saying.

Workshops and spare parts outlets in Kuala Lumpur, however are to remain closed during the MCO period, The Star reported. Auto workshops are not allow to operate during this time, said Kuala Lumpur City Hall corporate planning department director Khairul Azmir Ahmad in the report.

For Klang, shops which only sell vehicle batteries are also allowed to open during the MCO, said Klang Municipal Council corporate communications director Norfiza Mahfiz. The Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) also follows the Selangor government directive for workshops to operate between 9am and 4pm.

For areas such as Subang Jaya, Puchong and Seri Kembangan which are administered by the Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ), auto workshops and spare parts outlets are allow to open 9am to 4pm, while towing services are permitted to operate around the clock, the report said.

Councils for Shah Alam and Selayang also allow auto workshops to operate between 9am and 4pm. For the former, the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) has amended a previous Facebook post, which no longer limits auto parts outlets in its area to the twice-weekly opening schedule. This list still includes shops selling fertiliser and pesticides, pet foods, hardware as well as spare parts for agricultural and industrial equipment.

As always, the now-usual precautions apply; all individuals should maintain a social distance of at least one metre, and otherwise just stay home unless absolutely necessary. If you must, travel just one person to a car, and those who must travel in groups of two or more must explain themselves to police at roadblocks, who will use their discretion for the next course of action.