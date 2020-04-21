In Cars, International News, Videos / By Gerard Lye / 21 April 2020 3:11 pm / 0 comments

The facelifted 2021 Volkswagen Atlas made its debut in the United States back in February, and if you’re curious about the seven-seat SUV’s spaciousness and feature set, you’re in luck.

Recently, the German carmaker uploaded a walk-around video of the new Atlas, with Hein Schafer, senior vice President, product and strategy for Volkswagen of America, on hand to give you a tour of the features found in the updated SUV.

Exterior changes include new bumper designs, which add nearly three inches (76 cm) to the overall length of the vehicle. The revised front-end mimics that of the Atlas Cross Sport, featuring a new three-bar grille that meets with the reshaped LED headlamps that carry a new daylight running light signature.

Both upper and lower intakes also sport a new mesh inlay, with the latter being highlighted by a contrast-coloured trim piece that is flanked by sculpted “inlets.” As for the rear, the Atlas now comes with LED taillights as standard, and the rear bumper ditches the grey-coloured section that used to link the faux exhaust outlets.

Wheel sizes start from 18 inches and go all the way up to 21 inches, while Racing Green, Pyrite Silver and Aurora Red are new paint finishes available. Volkswagen’s latest logo can be found in several areas of the car, including on the front grille, rear tailgate and wheel caps.

Moving inside, there’s a new steering wheel, also with the new VW logo, contrast stitching for the leather upholstery, an eight-inch Composition Media infotainment system, while the Digital Cockpit (digital instrument cluster) is now joined by temperature and fuel gauges.

On higher-end variants, the kit list includes a Fender premium audio system, ambient lighting, triple-zone Climatronic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, wireless charging and remote start. There’s also connected services offered through the Car-Net telematics system, which provides owners access to an updated mobile app, no-charge services for five years and other subscription options.

Powering the Atlas is the same two engines as before – a 2.0 litre four-cylinder TSI turbocharged engine that develops 238 PS (235 hp) and 350 Nm of torque, along with a 3.6 litre VR6 unit with 280 PS (276 hp) and 360 Nm. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed transmission, with power being sent to the front wheels, or to all four via the brand’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system.

New for the facelift is the option to pair the 2.0 litre turbo engine with 4Motion, as is the availability of the four-cylinder engine on top trims. Models with the V6 can tow up to (2,268 kg) 5,000 pounds when equipped with the V6 Towing Package.

Pricing for the new Atlas starts at US$31,545 (RM138,328) for the base S variant, while the SE is from US$34,695 (RM152,054), the SE with Technology is from US$37,045 (RM162,353), and the range-topping SEL you see here starts from US$40,795 (RM178,788).

