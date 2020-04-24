In Cars, Ford, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 24 April 2020 5:35 pm / 0 comments

Ford Performance has just released the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype, a purpose-built battery-powered beast to dominate the drag strips. This one-off model boasts over 1,400 horsepower and more than 1,500 Nm of torque, allowing it to crush the quarter-mile run in under eight seconds.

By the time it clocks its run, it would be doing speeds in excess of 270 km/h! The prototype was created with the company’s most advanced electric propulsion technology, some of which it says will be developed for Ford’s future powertrains. It also honours the original Cobra Jet that has dominated drag strips in the late 1960s.

To develop the car, it teamed up with MLe Racecars to design, build and tune the car, while Watson Engineering provided chassis support and development, as well as a custom roll cage. Software and motor calibration works was supplied by AEM EV, while Cascadia was chosen for its inverter and motors.

Ford Icons global director, Dave Pericak said: “Ford has always used motorsport to demonstrate innovation. Electric powertrains give us a completely new kind of performance and the all-electric Cobra Jet 1400 is one example of pushing new technology to the absolute limit. We’re excited to showcase what’s possible in an exciting year when we also have the all-electric Mustang Mach-E joining the Mustang family.”

Ford Performance Motorsport’s global boss, Mark Rushbrook added that the Cobra Jet 1400 project was an opportunity to start developing electric powertrains in a race car package, and it had benchmarks to beat.

“This has been a fantastic project to work on, and we hope the first of many coming from our team at Ford Performance Motorsports,” he said. Testing of the prototype continues ahead of its world debut later this year at a drag racing event.

Prior to this, Ford teamed up with Webasto to produce the Mustang Lithium EV, featuring a fully electric powertrain that is matched with a six-speed manual transmission. The prototype produced over 900 PS and 1,355 Nm of torque, and came with a raft of high-performance hardware such as a Super 8.8 Torsen differential, Brembo six-piston brakes from the Shelby GT350R, an 800-volt battery system, and a custom 10.4-inch touchscreen display.