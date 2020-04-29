In Cars, International News, Polestar / By Gerard Lye / 29 April 2020 10:18 am / 0 comments

As the sub-brand of Volvo, Polestar makes very little compromises when it comes to the safety of their electrified vehicles. With production of the company’s second vehicle, the Polestar 2, well underway, we’re now being given some insights into the safety features found on the EV.

Battery safety is one of the most important aspects of an EV, and the battery pack in the Polestar 2 is enclosed in an aluminium case for both protection and rigidity, with the entire assembly housed within the floor of the car’s Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform.

This setup not only reduces the risk of damage and stiffens the body structure, but also protects occupants by keeping the battery intact in the event of a collision. Additionally, the entire package has also been tuned to cancel certain vibrational frequencies, acting as a damper to reduce Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH).

In the event of a crash, the battery pack is automatically disconnected from the rest of the vehicle to ensure there is no live connection, while other safeguards prevent damage to the battery pack.

These include the SPOC (Severe Partial Offset Crash) block – a deflective solid aluminium block housed on the bottom edge of the front firewall on either side of the car, designed to minimise intrusion of the wheel and other objects into the cabin and towards the battery pack during partially offset frontal collisions.

As the Polestar 2 doesn’t come with an internal combustion engine, the car features a new Front Lower Load Path (FLLP) that protects occupants and the battery pack from more direct frontal impacts, for example with a pole.

To improve safety at slow speeds, the EV emits external sounds as part of its acoustic warning system, known as the Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS), which is designed to be recognisable, non-intrusive and natural-sounding.

Another first within the Volvo Car Group is the fitment of inner-side airbags in the Polestar 2, which come as standard in all markets and add an extra layer of protection for the inner limbs of the front occupants who are now individually protected from both sides, as well as from the front.

On the active safety front, the Polestar 2 debuts a new generation of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology, which will make its way into other products from the Volvo Car Group in the future.

The updated Pilot Assist now features location-based enhancements which adjust the amount of assistance in acceleration based on the car’s actual position, providing acceleration, braking and steering assistance up to 130 km/h.