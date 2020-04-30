In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Danny Tan / 30 April 2020 4:13 pm / 0 comments

Sime Darby Swedish Auto’s Volvo 3S centre in Ara Damansara is reopening for business after temporarily shutting its doors to comply with the movement control order (MCO). The company has now received approval from the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI) to reopen, but only for the the service portion.

According to a notice posted on its Facebook page, Volvo Ara Damansara will now be open for car service and maintenance six days a week. The Monday to Friday hours are from 8.30am to 5.30pm, while the service centre will be open on Saturdays from 8.30am to 12.45pm.

You won’t be able to wait there, though, and walk-ins are not welcome. The company says that contactless car drop-off is available with appointments only, and the contact person is Emma at 019-2471003.

Opened in February, Sime Darby Swedish Auto’s Volvo 3S centre is located at Block 6 of the new Sime Darby Motors City, Jalan PJU 1A/7, Ara Damansara. Housing the first Volvo Virtual Reality Studio in the region, the 50,742 sf four-storey dealership has eight service bays in a fully air-conditioned workshop.