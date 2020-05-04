In Cars, Lexus, Local News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / 4 May 2020 11:53 am / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor has announced that its network of authorised Toyota and Lexus sales and service outlets located in areas observing the conditional movement control order (CMCO), will be open for business from today, May 4.

However, customers and the public are advised that the opening of these outlets will be based on approval and regulations by the respective local state governments, and as such should call in advance to check on the operating days and hours of their respective sales and service outlet as well as to secure a prior appointment.

The company says the reopening of outlets follows the approval from the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI) and relevant local authorities. It had previously announced the reopening of selected authorised service centres in the country on April 21.

It added that outlets have received guidelines for their daily operations which must be in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by MITI. The SOP requires such measures as social distancing, sanitisation of premises and contactless payments, where possible.

“We will follow the SOP strictly at all our sales and service outlets for our customers’ peace of mind as well as to also protect our staff. It is hoped that our customers will understand the requirements which are necessary in the public interest and safety,” UMW Toyota Motor president Ravindran K. said via a statement.

With regards to vehicles purchased from UMWT or its authorised dealers with existing warranties that are valid and expiring during the MCO period, the company reiterated that there will be a 30-day extension calculated from the last day of the MCO (currently scheduled for May 12), as announced previously.