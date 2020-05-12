In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 12 May 2020 7:43 pm / 1 comment

The Selangor state government has relaxed some rules in its customised conditional movement control order (CMCO), which was outlined on May 3, a day before the CMCO took effect. At that point, Selangor – while opening up business sectors as part of the CMCO – imposed a no dine-in rule, continuing to only allow takeaways, and also kept public parks closed.

These restrictions have now been loosened, with Selangor mentri besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari stating that restaurants will now be allowed to serve dine-in customers, and food trucks will be permitted to operate, albeit with limitations to their operations, Malay Mail reports. The new rulings will be applied from tomorrow until June 9.

He said all food outlets in Selangor will now be allowed to serve dine-in customers from 7am to 10pm, but subject to social distancing being complied with. Food outlets will have to serve customers within the premises, and won’t be allowed to set up tables at walkways, five-foot ways or in parking lots.

As for food hawkers who do not have a physical premise (including food trucks), these can operate from 8am to 10pm, but they will be limited to only drive-through, takeaways and deliveries. Amirudin said that local authorities will study if there will be a need to have hawkers take turns to operate if their locations are near each other and thus hinder social distancing.

Residents in the state will also now be allowed access to all types of public parks from 7am to 7pm daily, with fishing to be permitted, although activities such as hiking and camping are still not permitted.

Amirudin said that these new rules were agreed earlier today at a meeting by the Selangor state government, with the mayors and head of local authorities as well as district officers also in attendance.

He added that the state secretary will be issuing a more detailed circular for reference and further enforcement from May 13 to June 9, and stated that that any activities or matters not detailed would remain bound by the standard operating procedures (SOP) prepared by the National Security Council (NSC).

In its customised CMCO on May 3, the state also listed the operational times for a number of services during the period. Petrol stations in the state are allowed to operate from 6am-12am, while mini markets, sundry shops and convenience stores can open from 8am to 10pm.