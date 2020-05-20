In Cars, Geely, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 20 May 2020 6:32 pm / 0 comments

Geely has released a teaser video of its flagship seven-seater SUV, the Haoyue VX11. The video itself is a mix of computer generated imaging and actual video footage taken at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, where we first saw the Geely Binyue (also known as the Proton X50) and Geely Jiaji MPV.

It’s hard to appropriate the scale of its proportions from these footages, but rest assured, the SUV is massive. The Haoyue measures 4,835 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, 1,780 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,815 mm. That’s roughly the size of the Mazda CX-8, and it’s considerably bigger than the Hyundai Santa Fe.

We also get to take a glimpse of the cockpit, particularly the leather-wrapped three-spoke steering wheel, digital instrument panel, wide touchscreen display panel with chrome surrounds, and physical multimedia controls. Top models also get a four-zone climate control system with second row vents.

The final scene reveals the Haoyue’s unique full LED tail lights (no sequential turn indicators, though), powered tailgate, and a cavernous cargo bay. This pre-production model appears to be a five-seater, which Geely says offers up to 2,370 litres of boot space with the second row folded down. The seven-seater model gets 2,050 litres of space, enough to transport household appliances such as a refrigerator.

For now, the Geely Haoyue is rumoured to be offered with two turbocharged petrol engines in China, starting with the base 1.5 litre three-potter that makes 174 PS and 225 Nm of torque, and the Boyue Pro’s 1.8 litre four-cylinder unit that makes 181 PS and 300 Nm of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard, with drive being sent to either the front wheels or all four wheels.