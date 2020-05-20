In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 20 May 2020 10:26 am / 0 comments

Adhere to the terms and conditions of the standard operating procedure (SOP) outlined for the conditional movement control order (CMCO) or you’ll be detained and possibly hauled to court. According to senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, there will be no more advice or warnings, with the police having begun to take legal action against offenders.

He said that 127 people were detained by police yesterday for violating the SOPs of the CMCO. Of the total, 124 were remanded while three were allowed to post bail. The cops also issued 15 compound fines for SOP-related offences, Berita Harian reports.

He added that police will take more stringent action if the public remains stubborn and violates CMCO rules. This will include hauling offenders to court. “Beginning yesterday, the police started issuing the compound. So far, no one has yet been brought before the court, but there will be if they are found violating the SOPs of the CMCO,” he stated.

“There should be no assumption that the police will allow such violations without any legal action being imposed. I hope that everyone will obey the rules and the SOP issued by the government,” he said after a special ministerial meeting on the CMCO in Putrajaya yesterday.

The SOP rules include the maintaining of social distancing and avoiding engaging in prohibited activities, including congregating in large groups.