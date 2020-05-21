In International News / By Mick Chan / 21 May 2020 1:32 pm / 0 comments

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has claimed another regional automotive event, this time seeing the cancellation of the 2020 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS 2020). Another motor show in the region was also affected earlier this month, with the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) postponed from its original opening in August.

The Indonesia International Motor Show will not take place in 2020, said organiser Dyandra Promosindo in an official statement, and preparations will instead focus on IIMS 2021 instead, which is scheduled to take place on February 18-28 at JIExpo Kemayoran, the organiser said.

Like in other regions, the coronavirus outbreak has adversely impacted car sales in Indonesia as the population has generally prioritised essential goods and sanitation along with emergency funds, rather than new vehicles. The market in the country has somewhat maintained its momentum, however, with brands such as BMW, Toyota, Suzuki and Mazda having conducted virtual launches in the country.

The 2017 edition of IIMS was notable for its carnival-like atmosphere, and brought a big serving of custom and classic exhibits to go with the latest consumer offerings from the OEMs. From exotics with further added carbon-fibre, through ‘stanced’ compacts to scissor-doored six-wheelers, there appeared to be something for all walks of auto enthusiast. Custom-built motorcycles joined the proceedings, too.

“The Indonesia International Motor Show continues to fully support the manufacturers and the aftermarket through various channels and activities which do not pose a risk to visitor safety, and we are preparing IIMS 2021 with a new face, multiple determinations and the concept of a new normal,” said the organiser.

GALLERY: Custom and classic cars at IIMS 2017

GALLERY: Custom motorcycles at IIMS 2017