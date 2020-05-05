In International News / By Mick Chan / 5 May 2020 6:08 pm / 0 comments

This year’s edition of the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) has been postponed from its original schedule from August 7 until August 17, CNN Indonesia reported. An official statement will be released later this week regarding the revised dates for GIIAS, said Gaikindo chairman Yohannes Nangoi.

Better known as GIIAS Jakarta, the headline show originally scheduled for August is part of a roadshow that comprises four events held in the country over the span of the year, namely in Surabaya on March 20-29, the main event in Tangerang, near Jakarta on August 7-17, Makassar on October 21-25 and Medan on November 25-29.

The first cancellation was the Surabaya leg due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the Makassar and Medan rounds have been cancelled as well, which leaves the Tangerang round for the organisers to focus on. The implementation schedule for the headline event near Jakarta is being revised, and this yet-to-be confirmed date is most likely to be towards the end of the year, suggests Autonetmagz.

We’ve covered the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show since its first running in 2015, right up to the most recent edition last year as developments on the automotive landscape in neighbouring Indonesia offer a very relevant look with regards to our own here in Malaysia.

The Daihatsu Ayla, Sirion and Terios for Indonesia are sister models to our own Perodua Axia, Myvi and Aruz, for instance, and Japanese brands often preview new-to-ASEAN market models at GIIAS. Here, crystal ball gazing is made ASEAN-relevant too, with the world debut of the HY Fun Concept demonstrating Daihatsu’s belief that the next step in propulsion for our region should be hybrid, rather than fully electric.