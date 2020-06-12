In Local News / By Mick Chan / 12 June 2020 5:07 pm / 2 comments

Operators of buses for factory workers as well as those for tourists are allowed to transport the full capacity of passengers for a given vehicle, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob confirmed today at a press conference today.

“Factory buses are the same (as that allowed for express buses). Actually, factory buses are even easier to control because all of the factory employees have been identified,” he said today, according to Malay Mail.

This was in contrast with public transport buses, where it is difficult to keep track of passengers and where the use of the MySejahtera mobile app is necessary for contact tracing of passengers in case Covid-19 cases are detected, the minister said.

Public transport services have been allowed to operate at full capacity from June 11

“For factory workers, their status is already known, not just their identity card number and phone number, but their addresses are also known as they are workers at that factory. So if issues arise, it is easier to identify and obtain information regarding close contacts,” Ismail Sabri said, adding that tour buses are also included in the latest development although it was not mentioned in yesterday’s briefing.

Yesterday, the senior minister announced that public transport services, including buses, ferries and trains, including LRT and MRT, are allowed to operate at full capacity.

On Tuesday, Rapid KL CEO Abdul Hadi Amran announced that the firm’s trains and stations will do away with social distancing rules upon commencement of the RMCO on June 10. This was dismissed by the senior minister on the same day, who said that Rapid KL had no authority to lift social distancing measures, as this is under the scope of the National Security Council and the government.

The recovery movement control order (RMCO) replaced the conditional movement control order from June 10, an update which has allowed interstate travel again. The RMCO remains in effect until August 31.