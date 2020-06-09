In Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 9 June 2020 3:04 pm / 2 comments

Rapid KL CEO Abdul Hadi Amran has announced that there will be no more social distancing rules on its trains and stations when the recovery movement control order (RMCO) kicks into effect on June 10. This is after the transport ministry allowed 100% capacity of passengers on all rail services, except the ETS and KTM Intercity.

UPDATE: Senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has revealed that Rapid KL has no authority to lift social distancing measures, and that no such decision has been made by the National Security Council.

In an official press release, Abdul Hadi said the LRT Kelana Jaya line, LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling, MRT Sungai Buloh to Kajang line, and Monorail line will all return to pre-MCO capacities. The company expects the number of daily passengers to go back to 750,000, compared to about 200,000 during the conditional MCO. The social distancing markers have all been removed as well.

Despite this, Abdul Hadi said the company will implement safety and health procedures as advised by the health ministry. These include frequent disinfection and cleaning of the trains and stations, as well as temperature checks for every passenger. Those above 37.5 degrees will not be allowed to board the train.

All social distancing markers have already been removed

He also urged commuters and Rapid KL staffs to be disciplined and adhere to safety precautions, such as wearing face masks at all times and using hand sanitisers. Cashless payment methods such as using a Touch ‘n Go card or monthly travel pass (like the MY30 unlimited travel pass) are encouraged, too.

As we begin stepping back out into public places, remember to use the MySejahtera app or scan the QR codes wherever you go. “We would like to thank all passengers of Rapid KL for their cooperation and kind attention. Together we will practice this new normal in our lives to go through the Covid-19 recovery period safely and successfully,” he added. For more info, you may check the company’s social media platforms on Facebook at @myrapid, Twitter @MyRapidKL or call 03-7885 2585.