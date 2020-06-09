In Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / 9 June 2020 3:46 pm / 0 comments

Social distancing remains in force as the recovery movement order (RMCO) takes over on Wednesday from the conditional MCO, said senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who has dismissed Rapid Rail’s announcement that it is ending social distancing measures from tomorrow.

Rapid Rail has no authority to make such changes to social distancing measures without first getting approval from the government or the National Security Council (NSC), the minister said. “No such decision was made by the NSC and hence Rapid Rail cannot simply change rules that have been set by the government,” he said during today’s daily non-health briefing.

Following the minister’s statement, Rapid Rail has reversed its decision to end social distancing measures, and said it will adhere to the government’s decision to continue said measures in the LRT, MRT and Monorail, The Star reported. “This policy will be implemented until a new decision has been made by the government. We urge all passengers who will return to work on June 10 to adhere to the policies and cooperate with the Rapid KL team on duty at the stations,” the company said in a statement.

On Monday, Ismail Sabri said that compared to previous incarnations of the MCO, the RMCO will place emphasis on public spaces, Malay Mail reported. “The focus now is to see whether the SOPs are being upheld in supermarkets, pasar malam (night markets), farmers’ markets and the like,” he said in Monday’s daily press conference.

The authorities will also likely conduct spot checks from time to time on public premises as well as public transportation, to ensure social distancing is still being practiced and upheld, the minister said.

“Business premises which fail to comply risk being closed, and customers at said premises found to not be in compliance can face action. The Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 still empowers the authorities to fine individuals up to RM1,000 or be brought before a court,” Ismail said.