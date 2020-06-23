In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 23 June 2020 9:46 am / 0 comments

As we inch closer to the debut of the Volkswagen Arteon facelift on June 24, the German automaker has released a new teaser video that shows us parts of the finished product.

The mid-cycle refresh includes a few styling changes, most notably new lighting elements at the front, where the headlamps are now interconnected through a LED light bar on the upper portion of the grille. The headlamps also come equipped with matrix LED technology, which is now branded as “IQ.Light,” similar to the latest Passat and Touareg.

Based on a previous teaser sketch, the R-Line trim for the fastback sees a new lower apron with “fins” that frame the corner inlets on the bumper, flanking a more curvaceous primary grille that sports body-coloured trim.

As for the new Shooting Brake variant that will join the line-up, the side intakes on the front bumper are made more aggressive and prominent, joined by a blacked-out grille that takes up a good majority of the car’s face. Both R-Line trims also come with the new Volkswagen “R” logo.

Other improvements include the latest Modular Infotainment Matrix (MIB3) system, along with additional intelligent assist systems like Travel Assist. The latter is a form of assisted driving that allows the car to steer, accelerate and brake on its own at speeds of up to of 210 km/h under the control of the driver.

Engine-wise, expect the Arteon to come with a selection of four-cylinder engines, although it is unclear if a performance-focused R version will be included with the facelift. Reports suggest that the Arteon R could be powered by a 2.0 litre turbo-four from the Golf R and T-Roc R with around 330 hp, or even a 3.0 litre turbo VR6 with roughly 400 hp. Mild or plug-in hybrid powertrains are also likely to be part of the line-up.

GALLERY: Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake spyshots