Some positive news on the automotive front. Market leader Perodua has announced that it has sold an estimated 21,250 cars in June, which is its highest monthly sales figure this year. The numbers are nearly triple that of that achieved in May, when the automaker sold 7,886 units following the resumption of its business on May 19.
The company said that the sales tax exemption announced by the government on June 5 to boost car sales following the Covid-19 outbreak has had a positive impact on sales. The move sees locally-assembled (CKD) models enjoying a 100% sales tax exemption, while fully-imported (CBU) models get a 50% SST reduction.
“The government’s sales tax exemption move has had many benefits. The sizeable volume increase we’ve had as a result of that allows us to help the supplier and dealer ecosystem in this time of need – we purchased nearly RM500 million worth of local components in June alone,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.
The automaker sold 8,601 cars in March before the movement control order (MCO) came into effect on March 18, halting its nationwide operations for two months. In April, where only 141 cars were registered in the country, Perodua remained at the top of the sales list with 57 units. Its year-to-date (YTD) sales total now stands in the region of 74,000 units.
The company said that it was buoyed by its performance in June. “We are immensely grateful to be able to bounce back with such energy in just under two months since we restarted operations nationwide. Our outlook is positive and we hope this momentum will continue and help the industry grow,” Zainal said.
He added that the company’s manufacturing operations were now at full capacity and maximum overtime, and it was working to ensure that customers receive their cars as quickly as possible, with no compromise on safety and quality.
Comments
Hahahahahahahahaha!
P1 fan got buttsohurt reading this.
Best ever p2 yeahhhh!
Cannot trust what P2 say and do la. Just like they will use a different car for NCAP testing and sell the real lower quality production units to customers, basically cheating them all. Don’t believe me, go try buy the Aruz G-spec car that was ASEAN NCAP tested.
Opsss butthurt p1 fan detected.
Stop ur empty talk butthurt bro.
Another 21,250 smart Perodua owners. Kudos
Perodua is synonymous with death stranding by a car. Congrats on being a safety meme.
Perodua and P1 winning
Honda turbo cvt not flying
Wait p2 d55l suv coming out, p2 sales will always boom above 21k figure easily.
Perodua? Ha ha. Cannot trust lah! Confirm 99% are sold to driving schools. How I know. Just go see how many Aruz going around. Bukan main diorang jerit Aruz sales every month but we see so little of them, even P X70 are more visible. Who they want to fool with shiok sendiri car sales numbers which cannot be independently verified.
It is expected. Nothing to be buttsohurt about…
Copy paste:
“One year ago, Perodua 4X Proton sales.
Half year later, down to 3X Proton sales.
By end of 2019, Perodua was 2X Proton sales.
Before MCO, Perodua only did 1.8X Proton sales.
After MCO now, it was down to 1.3X Proton sales.
By end of the year? Predicted to be on par numbers.
Suggestion? Sell your shares in this sinking ship now.”
As always perodua top the list…every month.
Proton can never beat this sales figure.
Perodua trolls have been bragging their Perodua will game over Proton soon but for each time they brag, Proton keeps narrowing the margin. Perodua trolls sembang je kencang.
Same butthurt p1 fan again. Hahaha! Ur butt so hurt and its crying?
P1 will never catch up p2 sales. Mark my word.
P1 trolls sembang mcm puting beliung jer. Tin kosong jer sembang tu.
Tak payah pening, tak payah susah. Beli jer…
Beli jer perodua the best.
Ya betul. Mcm saya. Bila beli, baru pening.
Carshoppers should buy more koreans, frenchies and germans instead of this unprogressive celups, soft/light chassis, bad R&H, bad NVH, unattractive design – unappealing brand.
Unprogressive? Ur butt very hurt ah?
How to say unprogreasive where number doesnt lie? Idiot!
U r the one brainless unprogressive celup king!
People buy P2 because its cheap, not because its good.
Maju Perodua.
Axia, Bezza, Myvi, Aruz All full spec have Autonomous E.Brake, Push Start
Bezza top spec leather is alcantara like and grippy.
Perodua and Proton Maju.
X50 and D55L is coming.
Storm the B-segment with Turbo, 17″ sport rim.
Syukur x 100000. Prices of cars in Malaysia still mampu-beli. Abang abang and family can balik kampung and berholiday with ease, comfort and safe.
Syukur Malaysia always aman damai dan ekonomi mamtap.