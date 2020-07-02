In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Anthony Lim / 2 July 2020 11:13 am / 21 comments

Some positive news on the automotive front. Market leader Perodua has announced that it has sold an estimated 21,250 cars in June, which is its highest monthly sales figure this year. The numbers are nearly triple that of that achieved in May, when the automaker sold 7,886 units following the resumption of its business on May 19.

The company said that the sales tax exemption announced by the government on June 5 to boost car sales following the Covid-19 outbreak has had a positive impact on sales. The move sees locally-assembled (CKD) models enjoying a 100% sales tax exemption, while fully-imported (CBU) models get a 50% SST reduction.

“The government’s sales tax exemption move has had many benefits. The sizeable volume increase we’ve had as a result of that allows us to help the supplier and dealer ecosystem in this time of need – we purchased nearly RM500 million worth of local components in June alone,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

The automaker sold 8,601 cars in March before the movement control order (MCO) came into effect on March 18, halting its nationwide operations for two months. In April, where only 141 cars were registered in the country, Perodua remained at the top of the sales list with 57 units. Its year-to-date (YTD) sales total now stands in the region of 74,000 units.

The company said that it was buoyed by its performance in June. “We are immensely grateful to be able to bounce back with such energy in just under two months since we restarted operations nationwide. Our outlook is positive and we hope this momentum will continue and help the industry grow,” Zainal said.

He added that the company’s manufacturing operations were now at full capacity and maximum overtime, and it was working to ensure that customers receive their cars as quickly as possible, with no compromise on safety and quality.