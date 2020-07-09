In Cars, Local News, Proton, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 9 July 2020 12:01 pm / 17 comments

It’s the Proton Saga’s 35th birthday today, and the national automaker launched the Saga Anniversary Edition to mark the occasion. Just 1,100 units of the Saga AE will be made, and it’s priced the same as the Premium at RM39,300, of which it is based on. A separate Anniversary Accessories Package can be had for RM2,035 extra.

What’s new? Well, the colour scheme of course, starting with the Quartz Black paint by PPG. This is contrasted with yellow accents around the car (a colour referencing Proton’s motorsports arm R3), as well as a matte grey 15-inch twin-five spoke alloys (185/55 tyres). There’s no special “35th” badges though, and the Proton tiger emblem is still the old one with the shield and not the round one as seen on the CKD X70.

More changes have been done inside. The yellow highlights adorn the instrument panel, the bezel of the smartphone tray below the air vents, and the tips of all four AC vents as well. The silver trim around the vents and touchscreen surrounds have been replaced with gloss black. A new N95 cabin filter is included, and will be offered across the Proton range from now on.

Powering the Saga is the same 1.3 litre engine with 95 PS and 120 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, paired with a Hyundai-sourced four-speed torque converter automatic. So, what do you think?

GALLERY: 2020 Proton Saga Anniversary Edition