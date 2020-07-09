It’s the Proton Saga’s 35th birthday today, and the national automaker launched the Saga Anniversary Edition to mark the occasion. Just 1,100 units of the Saga AE will be made, and it’s priced the same as the Premium at RM39,300, of which it is based on. A separate Anniversary Accessories Package can be had for RM2,035 extra.
What’s new? Well, the colour scheme of course, starting with the Quartz Black paint by PPG. This is contrasted with yellow accents around the car (a colour referencing Proton’s motorsports arm R3), as well as a matte grey 15-inch twin-five spoke alloys (185/55 tyres). There’s no special “35th” badges though, and the Proton tiger emblem is still the old one with the shield and not the round one as seen on the CKD X70.
More changes have been done inside. The yellow highlights adorn the instrument panel, the bezel of the smartphone tray below the air vents, and the tips of all four AC vents as well. The silver trim around the vents and touchscreen surrounds have been replaced with gloss black. A new N95 cabin filter is included, and will be offered across the Proton range from now on.
Powering the Saga is the same 1.3 litre engine with 95 PS and 120 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, paired with a Hyundai-sourced four-speed torque converter automatic. So, what do you think?
GALLERY: 2020 Proton Saga Anniversary Edition
GALLERY: Proton Saga Anniversary Edition with optional accessories
GALLERY: Proton Saga Anniversary Edition official images
Comments
What do I think? Waste of my time
So why did you wasted your time commenting?
Proton and Geely did a good job with their anniversary edition Saga. But no matter how good this edition is, it is still behind the GC Perodua Bezza.
PROTON. The Saga continues! Kipidap!
(Like) Proton Saga Anniversary Edition.
(Dislike) Perodua Bezza AV
Nice. Add another option RM2035 for leather seats. Haha
should have updated the performance abit?
Saga is pretty decent car. The Anniversary car colour scheme however, just screams, screams, and cant stop screaming for attention.
The designer just tried too hard.
Disappointing really. No special bits, just colours.
Not even some slightly better tyres.
The color scheme is just not appealing.It is as if someone is wearing black attire with yellow undergarment sticking out.
Dr.li…who is the designer?He needs to go back to design university.
Still worth buying compared to Perodua Bezza , Bezza is good but I felt it’s overpriced
I’d rather pay the extra 2k for another 4 airbags. Then it’ll standout as the most affordable car with TRC and 6 airbags
not worth to buy. you can buy the standard variant and paint it to the color u want and name it the “saga personalized edition”.
This Saga itself already look hideous… With this yellow highlight… Even worst… Omg
Black and yellow? Reminds me of KL taxis some 40 years back.
This could have been a (insert a random anniversary, ultimate extreme sports package, 7.7 sale special) edition as well
Since it’s the 35th anniversary car, there should be a manual transmission option for car collector customers. IMHO having the Korean made auto gearbox spoilt the heritage of our beloved Saga :(