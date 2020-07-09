In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 July 2020 10:58 am / 1 comment

Some paultan.org readers might remember a BMW Motorrad video at the launch of the S1000RR from 10 years ago which showed a tablecloth, pulled by the super bike, yanked out from atop a banquet table, leaving the dinner setting in place. The video above is Triumph’s attempt to replicate the trick, this time using the tremendous torque from the 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 R.

Showing that absolutely no fornications were given, a small table setting, complete with glasses of wine and fine crockery, is comprehensively destroyed by the action of the Rocket 3 R pulling away the table cloth. The video ends with the words, “no table manners.”

As the successor to the previous generation Rocket 3, the current model Rocket 3 R comes with a 2.5-litre, inline three-cylinder mill, set longitudinally in the frame. While the Rocket 3 produces 167 PS at 6,000 rpm, what is astounding is the torque number, 221 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

Hinckley’s power cruiser also comes in a Rocket 3 GT variant that has taller handlebars for a more upright riding position compared to the Rocket 3 R’s flatter bars. Weight has taken a beating on the Rocket 3 as well, with a claimed 249 kg dry weight versus the rather porky 362 kg of the previous model.

The Rocket 3 has a seat height set at a low 773 mm, with adjustable foot controls to suit rider ergonomics. The Rocket 3 R (RM130,900) has mid-mounted controls that are adjustable vertically in two positions while the Rocket 3 GT (RM136,900) has three foot forward control positions and an adjustable pillion backrest.