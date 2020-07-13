In Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Danny Tan / 13 July 2020 4:33 pm / 1 comment

The Suzuki XL7 is now available in Thailand, in a sole GLX trim level for 779,000 baht (RM106,107). The SUV-styled version of the Ertiga MPV undercuts the Honda BR-V and Mitsubishi Xpander Cross, which are priced from 835,000 baht (RM113,590) and 899,000 baht (RM122,296) respectively.

Launched in Indonesia in February, the XL7 is essentially the XL6 that surfaced in India in August 2019, but without the option of middle row captain chairs – it retains seven seats, hence the XL7 name. It’s the same type of vehicle as our Perodua Aruz and its Daihatsu Terios and Toyota Rush siblings.

The “multi-dynamic crossover”, as it’s branded in Thailand, is powered by the same 1.5 litre K15B engine as the Ertiga, with 105 PS and 138 Nm of torque. The VVT engine is paired to a four-speed automatic sending power to the 16-inch front wheels (195/60 tyres). According to reports, the 4AT’s final ratio has been tweaked to improve fuel economy, and there’s a larger front anti-roll bar to improve handing.

Another difference between Ertiga and XL7 is the latter’s 20 mm higher ground clearance, which stands at 200 mm. It looks more rugged too, with a unique front fascia and SUV-inspired gear such as black plastic cladding on the lower edges of the car, silver “skid plates” at both ends, roof rails and a small piece of trim at the base of the A pillars, mimicking vents.

Highlighted kit include LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, LED tail lamps, a fancy-looking colour multi-info LCD display with G-force map and real-time power/torque meters, carbon fibre-style trim, flat-bottomed leather steering wheel with audio/call buttons, keyless entry and push start, auto air con, and a cooling vent for the front cupholders.

The 10-inch touchscreen head unit is Apple CarPlay compatible and there’s an HDMI port. Safety wise, the XL7 comes with ESP, hill-hold control, ABS/EBD, Isofix child seat mounts and reverse camera, but just two airbags. The seven-seater (60:40 split folding second row, 50:50 third row) comes in four colours – black, grey, white and this signature Rising Orange Pearl Metallic. What do you think of the XL7 compared to the Aruz and BR-V?

GALLERY: Suzuki XL7 in Indonesia

