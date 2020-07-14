In Benelli, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 July 2020 12:13 pm / 0 comments

It appears the Benelli TnT135 mini moto, sold in Malaysia at RM8,198 – the SE version retails at RM10,098 – has an electric powered version. Sold in the US as the CSC Motorcycles City Slicker, the mini electric motorcycle (e-bike) is priced at USD 2,495 (RM10,654).

Styled identically to the TnT135, the City Slicker installs a 3.2 kW (peak power) electric motor in the swingarm, just ahead of the rear wheel. With a nominal 1.5 kW in rated power, the City Slicker draws power from a 72 Volt, 26 Ah battery pack which takes the place of the TnT135’s single-cylinder combustion engine.

The City Slicker’s battery pack is removable and charging is claimed to take between six to eight hours using domestic current. This gives the mini moto e-bike an estimated 100 km of range at 35 km/h or 60 km at 60 km/h, with top speed governed to a maximum 75 km/h.

While the range and speed numbers might not sound too impressive, certain countries, especially in Europe, allow for low powered e-bikes to be ridden without the need for a motorcycle rider’s license. On CSC’s website, the City Slicker is touted as a substitute for an electric bicycle but with better safety features and riding comfort.

As per specifications for the TnT135, the City Slicker rolls on 12-inch wheels, shod in 110/70/12 and 120/70/12 tyres front and rear, respectively. Weight for the City Slicker is 99kg, which compares against the TnT135’s 115 kg.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs, 220 mm diameter and 190 mm diameter, respectively. An added feature of the City Slicker is the provision of reverse drive, something easily done with DC power.

Other riding conveniences include a lockable storage compartment where the fuel tank would be on a normal motorcycle, as well as lockable front forks. LED lighting is used throughout and in the instrument panel, a battery charge indicator is added to the usual readouts.