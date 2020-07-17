In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 July 2020 10:49 am / 0 comments

During a pre-race video conference, fan favourite Valentino Rossi said, “everything is fixed,” with regards to his participation in MotoGP next year. During the conference, Rossi referred to the current situation where Fabio Quartararo, currently riding with Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team, will be moving to Yamaha Factory Racing in 2021, riding alongside Maverick Vinales.

“I speak a lot with Yamaha and I want to continue and for sure it will be a big effort,” said Rossi, who is 41 this year. “I have to work very hard and it is like this when you are very old, unfortunately,” continued Rossi with a smile.

Rossi confirmed he still wants to compete despite not having done any real racing this season. It was earlier reported Rossi did not want to make a decision about his racing future until he had a few races under his belt this year but due to pandemic lockdowns, this was not possible.

“We are already agreeing with Yamaha and I spoke already with Petronas and everything is fixed,” Rossi said. “I don’t sign the contract because it is not ready. This is because we have to build the team,” he added.

The 2020 MotoGP calendar resumes this weekend in Jerez, Spain with 13 races on the cards. As for the Malaysian MotoGP, a decision will be made by organisers Dorna at the end of July.