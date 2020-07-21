In Local News / By Danny Tan / 21 July 2020 5:22 pm / 0 comments

Petronas AutoExpert is having a campaign offering great deals for regular engine oil change car servicing, specifically for frontliners battling the Covid-19 pandemic as a sign of appreciation.

The service centres – set up by Petronas Lubricants Marketing Malaysia (PLMM) – are offering discounts of up to 50% (terms and conditions apply) for engine oil change packages using Petronas Syntium fully-synthetic, semi-synthetic and mineral oils. Frontliners that are eligible include personnel from the health ministry (KKM), police (PDRM), armed forces (ATM), civil defence force (APM) dan people’s volunteer corps (RELA).

“Following the success of the corporate social responsibility programme that we had in May, we at PLMM together with our business partners from Petronas AutoExpert, are having this promotion to continue the CSR programme that aims to lighten the financial burden among frontliners. This is our small contribution as a sign of gratitude to their sacrifices,” said Hardeep Singh, CEO of PLMM.

This promotion is from now till October 30 this year, or while stocks last. To participate, frontliners can book their slots at the following Petronas AutoExpert outlets – Shah Alam (018-242 4680), Seri Kembangan (019-272 6262), Sri Manja (016-318 3155), Sri Batu Caves (016-350 4752), Semenyih (017-266 5449), Kajang (014-668 8387), Bandar Bukit Raja (012-904 4584) and Glenmarie (017-321 5585). Clicking on the links will show you the map location of the outlets.