In Citroën, International News, Peugeot, Technology / By Mick Chan / 5 August 2020 11:05 am / 0 comments

The PSA Group has announced that it will employ the Android Automotive OS for infotainment systems in its vehicles from 2023, the company said in a statement released on LinkedIn.

“Groupe PSA continues its digital transformation and its collaboration with Google. Android Automotive OS will enable Groupe PSA to improve agility and efficiency while providing personalised interfaces to customers in the car,” said PSA Group chief digital officer Christophe Rauturier.

This new collaboration is an important step in the relationship between PSA and Google,” the chief digital officer added. No further details were provided by the automaker group, other than to say that additional details will be shared at launch.

Other vehicle makes already using Android Automotive OS infotainment systems include the Polestar 2 as well as the Volvo XC40 Recharge. This isn’t to be confused with Android Auto, which requires a phone to be connected to the vehicle through a separate system. Android Automotive OS operates as its own entity, and is more deeply integrated with the vehicle’s other functions.

Other infotainment systems which support Android Auto include UConnect by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, BMW’s Operating System 7.0, as well as Toyota, Mazda, Honda (including the Gold Wing), and numerous others.