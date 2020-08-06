In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 6 August 2020 4:05 pm / Comments are Disabled

Let’s face it – 2020 hasn’t been a good year for many of us, and a lot of people have had to cut back on spending in this new normal. But if you’re looking for a Mercedes-Benz, then don’t fret, because Mercedes-Benz Financial has a new product just for you.

With the FinanceCare RM0 @ 3 months plan, available from now until August 31, you can drive home in your preferred Mercedes-Benz Certified pre-owned vehicle without paying any instalments for the first three months. Those instalments will instead be moved to the end of your financing term, giving you greater flexibility during these difficult times.

The plan includes MobilityPlus, which guarantees you a replacement Mercedes-Benz vehicle should your car need to be at the service centre for service and maintenance or warranty claims for 48 hours or more. For accident repairs, a replacement car will be provided immediately.

For even greater peace of mind, you can augment the plan with the optional Star Protect Plus, a comprehensive car insurance plan that offers a variety of benefits.

These include an agreed value scheme, fast claims approval, a betterment charge and excess waiver, tyre and rim coverage, immediate policy issuance and cashless windscreen claims. Rest assured that any repairs made will use only genuine Mercedes-Benz spare parts.

With all these benefits, there’s never been a better time to own a Mercedes-Benz – so head on over to your nearest Mercedes-Benz showroom or Mercedes-Benz Certified centre to discover your dream car today! For more information, visit the official Mercedes-Benz website.