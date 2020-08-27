In Cars, International News, Rolls-Royce / By Danny Tan / 27 August 2020 1:38 pm / 0 comments

A two-seater Rolls-Royce roadster? Yup, some mind calibration is needed, but that’s what this – the Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet – is. These are the first official images of the Dawn Silver Bullet in the open. Not just any open ground, but on the shores of Lake Garda in northern Italy.

Inspired by glamorous and rakish roadsters of the 1920s and limited to just 50 examples worldwide, the Dawn Silver Bullet is described as a contemporary interpretation of the classic roadster spirit and driving experience, “offering committed drivers a sublime blend of serenity and sophistication with an exhilarating sense of uncompromised freedom.”

The transformation from four-seat drophead to a two-seater is down to the rakish Aero Cowling with vapour-blasted titanium finisher. In fact, the Aero Cowling for the Dawn has been around since 2018, and has since got on many bespoke commissions.

This example’s “ultra-metallic” Brewster Silver Paint is a nod to the epic trials cars of the past, such as the Silver Dawn, Silver King, Silver Silence and Silver Spectre. Are there more dramatic names in the car world?

With the Dawn Silver Bullet, one can roadster and Rolls-Royce at the same time, enjoying Goodwood’s sumptuous materials, carpet ride and 6.6 litre twin-turbo V12 engine. We can also imagine some of Rolls-Royce’s younger and blingier customers (average age is apparently 43 now) wanting the Aero Cowling with the Black Badge look.