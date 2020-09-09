In Cars, International News, Maserati / By Gerard Lye / 9 September 2020 12:01 pm / 0 comments

Leaked photos of the new Maserati MC20 have been leaked online ahead of the model’s official debut, which is set to take place in just a few hours. The MC20 is part of the Italian carmaker’s resurgence plan, which will see new models being introduced over the next few years, and will serve as the halo car for the brand.

At first glance, the MC20 certainly looks the part, with a low-slung roofline and butterfly doors. Maserati has said that the model is a “natural evolution” of the MC12, and we see that in its pointy nose that is accompanied by a wide lower intake. Another cue adapted from the Ferrari Enzo-based supercar are the vents on the bonnet, but beyond that, the MC20’s design is individually unique.

The vertical-style headlamps positioned at the edges help to provide the vehicle with a wider stance, and they lead into prominent haunches that integrate with air extractors aft of the front wheels. Viewed from the side, we can see this aero bit more clearly as it channels air along the rocker panels towards inlets just ahead of the rear wheels.

Other notable cues include the MC20 badges with trailing trim at the tip of the front air extractors, stealthy door handles, engine air intakes and the ubiquitous tridents. Focusing on the rear, we find high-mounted dual exhausts that are surrounded by plenty of four air outlets and a diffuser element, while the slim taillights sport a distinctive light signature beside the Maserati script.

One area that exudes flamboyance is the glass engine cover, which has been crafted to prominently display a trident as a nod to the company’s logo. This is joined by additional meshed areas, the reverse camera and third brake light.

Under said trident is Nettuno, which is what Maserati is calling the 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 powering the MC20. Developed in-house, the mill features a 90-degree V architecture, dry sump system and runs on an 11:1 compression ratio, with a bore of 88 mm and stroke of 82 mm.

It also comes with a pre-chamber combustion system featuring twin-spark plugs, a technology derived from Formula 1. This is found between the main combustion chamber and spark plug to enhance combustion, while other features include a secondary lateral spark plug that ensures constant ignition throughout the rev range and a twin-injection fuel system to helps to lower noise, emissions and fuel consumption.

The end result is an engine that pushes out 630 PS (621 hp) at 7,500 rpm and 730 Nm of torque from 3,000 rpm. Compared to the 6.0 litre naturally-aspirated V12 used in the MC12, which offers the same amount of horsepower but less torque (652 Nm), the MC20 should be Maserati’s most powerful production car to date, despite its smaller engine capacity.

As for the interior, the MC20’s cabin is clearly bespoke to that of any current Maserati model. In front of the driver is a digital instrument cluster flanked by two air vents, with a touchscreen infotainment system tucked beneath the right vent, which handles most vehicle functions like the climate system and others.

Meanwhile, the centre console is largely clear of excessive switchgear, with a dial to control the car’s drive modes and suspension, while the remaining two buttons are to engage manual mode for the transmission and reverse. Moving further back to the rather slim armrest, you find the window controls and another dial, likely for media volume control.

Full details of the new MC20 will be revealed really soon, but based on these leaked photos, does Maserati’s latest creation impress when compared to other sports cars? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.