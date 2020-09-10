In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 September 2020 12:26 pm / 0 comments

For the quarter-litre segment, Yamaha has revealed new colours for the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3. There are two variants on offer, the YZF-R3 in a bright electric teal and red scheme, and the MotoGP Edition which features the racing colours of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team.

Currently available for the US market, the 2021 model year R3 will be on sale beginning November 2020. Pricing for the base version R3 in electric teal is USD 5,299 (RM22,075) while the MotoGP Edition will be retailing at USD 5,599 (RM23,324).

The YZF-R3 comes with a 321 cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled parallel-twin with a power output of 42 hp at 10,750 rpm and 28.8 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. This compares against the 35.5 hp at 12,000 rpm and 23.6 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm for the Yamaha YZF-R25 we get in Malaysia.

Standard on the YZF-R3 is two-channel ABS with a single 298 mm brake disc in front clamped by a two-piston calliper and single 220 disc on the back wheel with single-piston calliper. It should be noted the YZF-R25 in Malaysia does not come with ABS.

Suspension with a non-adjustable upside-down front forks and preload-adjustable monoshock in the rear. For Malaysia, the 2020 Yamaha YZF-R25 retails for a recommended price of RM19,998.