In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP, Motorsports / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 September 2020 10:30 am / 1 comment

The on again, off again, saga of whether Valentino Rossi gets a MotoGP ride with Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT) has taken a new twist with a Twitter post. From a post on Datuk Razlan Razali’s Twitter account, a photo of the reception area from Rossi’s camp at the ranch on Tavullia, Italy, was accompanied by the words, “great meeting!”

However, the post was taken down a short time after but not before we managed to get a screen capture. While it is pretty much an open secret Rossi will be moving after his first team seat was given to SRT rider Fabio Quartararo who currently sits second in the MotoGP world championship, nothing has been confirmed.

It is expected an announcement will be made in Barcelona, ahead of the Catalunya Grand Prix and Rossi himself said as much in a video interview discussing his move. Now aged 41, fan favourite Rossi has seen his fortunes decline over the past few years, eclipsed by riders such as Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda and Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati Racing.

Should Rossi move to SRT, and we think it quite likely as there is still another year to go in his racing contract with Yamaha, he will likely bring his racing support crew with him. From other reports, it is likely Rossi will have a one year stint in SRT before making moves to his VR46 team, currently contesting Moto2 and Moto3, and a likely entry into MotoGP.