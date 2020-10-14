In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 14 October 2020 10:49 pm / 0 comments

That was fast. Yesterday, Petaling Jaya district police announced three road closures in the Kota Damansara area, in line with the conditional movement control order (CMCO) announced for the state of Selangor as well as the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya from today, October 14 until October 27.

Now, a day in, the police have announced that the three roads, Persiaran Mahogani (Section 9), Persiaran Jati (Section 8) and Persiaran Sungai Buloh, will be reopened to the public as of tonight, October 14.

In a statement issued at 9pm tonight, Petaling Jaya OCPD ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said that the purpose of reopening the three roads was to ease traffic congestion in the area as well as allow the police to redeploy personnel for duties elsewhere. This will include manning roadblocks and increasing the number of beat patrols in crowded areas.

The Kota Damansara road closures may have ended prematurely, but there’s no shortage of police presence elsewhere around the Klang Valley. As The Star reports, a total of 93 police roadblocks are in place during the CMCO period, 66 of them in Selangor and 28 in Kuala Lumpur.

Under the standard operating procedures (SOP) announced for this specific CMCO, inter-district travel is not allowed. However, employees who need to cross district lines will still be allowed to do so, but will be required to show a work pass or permission letter from their employer. Those who wish to do so, but not due to work reasons, must first get permission from the police.