4 November 2020

We’ve seen a couple of capsule collections for the Lamborghini Urus, and now here’s one for the Lamborghini Huracan Evo. Called the Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule, it’s a new collection of bright and bold colours for the 640 hp NA V10 super sports car, realised in a matte paint exterior with complementary interior colour and trim options.

Boy are they bold. The cars are two-tone, with the main body colours being Verde Shock (green), Arancio Livrea (orange), Celeste Fedra (blue), Arancio Dac (orange) and Giallo Clarus (yellow). These are combined with a matte black roof, front bumper and side skirts.

The blacked out parts adds aggression to the sharp wedge that’s the Huracan, and details are picked out in the new fluo colorus, such as a coloured line on the black wing mirrors and vertical coloured lines on the rear splitter. Now that we’ve seen this capsule, the Huracan Evo looks like it was meant to look like this.

In the full-black cockpit, new sports seats are optional alternatives to the standard comfort seats, in Alcantara or leather with an EVO sportivo trim. The push start button cover and the Lamborghini shield embroidered on the headrest are finished in the exterior colour chosen.

It’s “a young and stylish piece of street art,” Sant’Agata Bolognese says. Hmmm, OK. The Lamborghini Huracan Evo Fluo Capsule is available on the 2021 model year.

There are so many Ferrari models these days – not to mention the number of those horses running around (very loudly) in posh areas – but a Lamborghini never fails to turn heads. The bull range is also easily identifiable – Huracan, Aventador and the Urus SUV. Which side are you on?

