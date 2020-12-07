In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 7 December 2020 5:02 pm / 0 comments

The few Proton X50s that you’ve been seeing on the road belong to proud early birds. There’s a backlog for sure, as Proton is some way off fulfilling orders – in November, the carmaker delivered 1,756 units of the new SUV, with total deliveries since launch standing at 2,203 units as of end November.

At the October 27 launch, Proton said it aims to produce 8,000 units of the X50 in the last two months of the year, but this appears optimistic. Order one now and you’ll have to wait for a fair bit. Any other way? Car subscription provider Flux has announced that the Proton X50 is now available for reservation. The B-SUV is available in Flagship or Premium spec, with a choice of Snow White, Jet Grey and Passion Red colours.

As mentioned, Flux is is car subscription service, which means you’re essentially renting the car from them (full story on how it works here) for an agreed tenure.

Flux gives the example of the X50 Flagship, which starts from RM1,995 per month for a 36-month subscription plan. That sum is an all-in figure that includes road tax, insurance, maintenance, plus wear and tear.

Click to enlarge

The firm says that you’ll pay less upfront with subscribing, versus a conventional purchase. The example above is Flux vs a five-year HP loan at 2.5%, with a 10% downpayment. The insurance sum includes special perils and windshield coverage.

Flux’s concierge service provides a door-to-door service and is also on hand for all your maintenance and documentation needs. There’s also 24/7 nationwide unlimited roadside assistance, emergency dispatch services and car theft recovery.

Should you want to keep the X50 after the three-year subscription period, you can pay RM78,000 to own it; that being the guaranteed future value of the car under Flux’s Subscribe to Own programme.

You will get a brand new unit within seven days of an approved reservation, so this is an effective way to beat the queue. Need to sell your current car? Flux’s concierge team will even help you get a valuation and assist with the transaction. The Proton X50 is also available for corporate subscription through Flux Business Class. Once again, here’s how Flux’s subscription model works.

GALLERY: Proton X50 1.5T Premium