The seventh-generation Hyundai Elantra has officially been launched in Malaysia. Just one variant – the 1.6L IVT – will be offered, and the fully imported C-segment sedan is currently priced at RM158,888.

It’s the second car to be styled based on the automaker’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, after the Sonata. Power comes from a 1.6 litre naturally-aspirated Smartstream G engine, producing 123 PS at 6,300 rpm and 154 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The MPI engine is paired with Hyundai’s own Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) with eight virtual speeds.

All in, the front-wheel drive sedan will do the zero to 100 km/h sprint in 10.4 seconds before topping out at 196 km/h. The in-house claimed combined fuel consumption is 5.6 litres per 100 km, or 17.85 km/l.

In terms of equipment, the Elantra gets bi-LED projector lights with LED DRLs, 17-inch dual-tone wheels, smart trunk release, a 10.25-inch Supervision LCD instrument panel, eight-inch touchscreen head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Qi wireless smartphone charging tray, perforated leather seats with heating and ventilation function (both front seats), heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and variable front cubby holes.

For safety, Hyundai SmartSense is offered as standard. Features include Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Collision with Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision (RCCA) with Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Warning, Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA) and Rear Occupant Alert. Feel free to check out the Elantra’s specs in detail on CarBase.my.

GALLERY: 2021 Hyundai Elantra 1.6L IVT, Malaysia-spec