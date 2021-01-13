In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 13 January 2021 7:03 pm / 0 comments

As it was last year, the reimplemented movement control order (MCO) has seen the return of a number of road closures in Petaling Jaya from January 13 to 26, and while those needing to go about may find this an inconvenience, PJ district police say that the move is a necessary measure in the renewed fight to control the spread of Covid-19, The Star reports.

Three of these road closures are in the Kota Damansara area, namely Persiaran Mahogani (Section 9), Persiaran Jati (Section 8) and Persiaran Sungai Buloh. The three locations were also closed to traffic as recently as October during the conditional movement control order (CMCO), but that didn’t last long – all were reopened 24 hours later.

This time though, they will remain closed for the duration of the MCO. Petaling Jaya OCPD ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said he was aware of public outcry over the road closures, especially at the three locations, but said that limiting movement was necessary as statistics showed that Covid-19 cases in Damansara and Sungai Buloh were at critical levels. “We are not doing this for fun. It is a tough, but necessary decision,” he explained.

He said that PJ police currently has four roadblocks in place and five road closures enforced in the district, and are planning to add another five roadblocks as well as two more road closures. He added that these would come about once more manpower is available.

“Currently, we have 300 police and armed forces personnel manning these roadblocks and once we have the additions, we expect to have from 700 to 800 personnel on duty,” he said via a statement. Other access points that are impacted as a result of MCO operations include the LDP exit to Mutiara Damansara and Damansara Perdana and Jalan 5/46, Bukit Gasing.