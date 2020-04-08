In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 8 April 2020 7:54 pm / 0 comments

Along the lines as that previously announced for Subang Jaya, Gombak and Kajang, Petaling Jaya district police has announced it too will be introducing additional enforcement measures under phase two of the movement control order (MCO), specifically in the areas surrounding Mutiara Damansara, Damansara Perdana and Flora Damansara.

The PJ district police has announced that five 24-hour road closures in the area will begin from 12.01am on April 10 (Friday), and involve routes heading into the three locations, Petaling Jaya OCPD ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said via a statement.

The five access points that will be closed are the Penchala Link exit from Damansara heading to Mutiara Damansara and Damansara Perdana, the LDP exit to Mutiara Damansara and Damansara Perdana and the LDP exit to Jalan PJU 8/8 Flora Damansara.

The other two roads that will be closed are the Jalan PJU 7/8 exit to Ikea and the Jalan PJU 8/1 traffic light in the direction heading toward the Penchala Link and Kepong.

He added that the police will also be adding a third roadblock in the area, and this will be at Jalan PJU 7/1 Mutiara Damansara, near the Mutiara Damansara MRT station, in both directions. The police currently have two other roadblocks in the vicinity, on KM0.3 of the Sprint highway heading to Damansara toll and on Persiaran Surian at Pelangi Damansara, in both directions.

Nik Ezanee said that motorists can use alternative routes to head out of Mutiara Damansara, Damansara Perdana and Flora Damansara. They can exit to the Penchala Link from Damansara Perdana via Jalan PJU 7/9 (at the BHP petrol station turnoff), and to Persiaran Surian from Damansara Perdana through Jalan PJU 7/1 Mutiara Damansara.

The fight against Covid-19 is far from over, despite the government saying it will make a decision by April 10 on whether it will extend or lift the MCO, which is in effect until April 14. As before, we continue to urge everyone to heed the call to just stay at home, and if you do head out, keep travel distances short and be mindful of the 10 km limit for the radius of travel.

Also, remember to bring your utility bills as proof of residence that you’re not far from where you are, and adhere to the one-person-per-car rule. Most importantly, no joyrides, unless you want to end up in the slammer.