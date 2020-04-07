In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 7 April 2020 11:49 am / 0 comments

Following the announcement of road closures and the setting up of roadblocks in Subang Jaya and Gombak districts last week, the Kajang district police says that a similar action will be implemented for the area under phase two of the movement control order (MCO), which is in place until April 14, barring any further extension.

Eight road closures will begin from today (April 8), and three additional roadblocks will also be put in place, district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussoff said yesterday, via a press statement.

The eight closures involve roads heading towards Kajang town. Affected roads are Jalan Sungai Chua-KTM Tunnel Slip Road, Jalan Reko-MRT, Jalan Cheras-Jalan Timur (opposite Kajang Jamek mosque) and Jalan Semenyih-Jalan Low Ti Kok.

Other roads that are also closed are the slip road towards Jalan TTDI Grove 2/1 (from Persiaran Saujana Impian) and Jalan TTDI Grove 1/1, Persiaran Saujana Impian-Jalan Melor 1, Jalan Sungai Kantan (from Desa Jenaris and Persiaran Saujana Impian) and the road bordering Bandar Seri Putra-Nilai 3.

Alternative routes for travel into Kajang town have been announced. For those coming from Persiaran Saujana Impian and Grand Saga highway, this will be via Jalan Cheras to Kajang, while from Sungai Chua the alternative route will be via the SILK highway to the Grand Saga highway, on to Jalan Cheras Kajang.

Other alternative roads to take into Kajang are from Jalan Reko via SILK highway and Jalan Bukit to Kajang town, Jalan Low Ti Kok, Jalan Timur via Jalan Cempaka Kuning and Cempaka Putih. The alternative route for movement to the Kajang Plaza Medical Centre involves going through Jalan Timur and Cempaka Kuning.

Kajang already had seven roadblocks in place prior to phase two of the MCO, located at the Grand Saga highway (Kuala Lumpur-bound), Batu 21 and Batu 24 Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat and at the Kajang, Bangi, Bandar Sri Putra and Kajang Selatan (LEKAS) toll plazas.

From today, police have added another three roadblocks, at KM1 of the Besraya highway (UPM-bound), Sungai Ramal Dalam (Putrajaya-bound) and Jalan Cheras Batu 14 (in front of KPJ Kajang towards the direction of Kajang). The closures and roadblocks began at 12.01am today.

With public compliance now said to be at 99%, please continue to heed the call to stay at home, and if you do head out, keep travel distances short and be mindful of the 10 km limit for the radius of travel. Also, remember to bring your utility bills as proof of residence that you’re not far from where you are, and adhere to the one-person-per-car rule. Most importantly, no joyrides, unless you want to end up in the slammer.