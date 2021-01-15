In Cars, International News, Kia / By Jonathan Lee / 15 January 2021 8:59 pm / 0 comments

At a virtual global roundtable held today, Kia gave a more detailed explanation of its new brand strategy, which it also unveiled today. In it, the company reaffirmed its commitment to introduce seven new electric vehicles by 2027, with the first, a crossover codenamed CV, set to debut in the first quarter of the year.

But it’s not just EVs that will be rolling out – answering a question posed by the media, CEO Song Ho-Sung listed the conventionally-powered models that will also be revealed this year. The all-new K7 sedan will be released around the same time as the CV in the first quarter.

The large four-door is rumoured to receive a radical redesign this year, with a coupé-like roofline and a much larger “tiger nose” grille. It may also drop its international Cadenza name, following in the footsteps of the new K5, which was previously known outside of Korea as the Optima.

Of more significance to our market is the new fifth-generation Sportage, which won’t be coming out until the second half of the year. The SUV’s styling will also be distinctive, as evidenced by the development prototype in these spyshots, which sports a massive grille and low-mounted headlight projectors. Reports suggest a polarising front end with tall arrow-shaped lamps flanking an X-shaped grille.

Expect the Sportage to come with all the technological features found on the latest Sorento and other new Kia and Hyundai products, including large instrument and infotainment displays, a novel blind spot camera system and various driver assistance systems. Powertrain options should include the usual petrol and diesel engines, plus hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants for the first time.

All three models mentioned will bear the new Kia logo, with the CV slated to be the first to receive it.

