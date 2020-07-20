In Cars, Kia, Spyshots / By Jonathan Lee / 20 July 2020 11:30 am / 0 comments

Hyundai has been on a roll putting its concepts into production, with the 45 and Prophecy both on the way to showrooms. Not to be left out, Kia is preparing one of its own show cars, the Futuron, to be put on sale as an electric vehicle, as these images from our spy photographers show.

The prototype sure cuts a striking figure, low and wide with the front end set close to the ground. Likely to be marketed as an SUV, like the 45, it has a fast front and rear windscreen rake that echoes the concept, giving the car a near coupé-like profile.

At the front, the tiny headlights look to be integrated into a slim, full-width version of the “tiger nose” grille, while the lower air intake is comprised of a series of vertical strakes. There is also what appears to be a clamshell bonnet, possibly providing access to some luggage space.

The upswept beltline provides a visual link to the concept, while the large wheels with turbine-style spokes fill the wheel arches nicely. The rear is probably the most distinctive part of the design – a prominent arch that spans the entire width of the car, integrating ultra-slim tail lights.

Expected to share the new Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with the 45, the production Futuron will reportedly have a range of around 500 km and can be fast-charged in 20 minutes. The car is set to debut next year and will be the first in a new line of electric vehicles.