The Renault Kiger will make its full debut in India later this month on January 28, and is now being teased for the first time. The French automaker recently dropped a shadowy image of the upcoming model, which it previously said will be 80% similar in terms of design to the concept that previewed it last November.

For the most part, that certainly seems to be true, as the production version has a front lighting setup not unlike the Kiger show car. This includes a dual-tier layout, with slim LED daytime running lights positioned above the main, triple-element headlamps.

Unlike the concept, the DRLs feature a less prominent shape and do no extend across the entire width of the winged front grille, which itself has been restyled to have a smaller Renault badge. Other notable differences include conventional roof rails compared to the outlandish structure seen on the concept, although the strong haunches appear to be retained.

The sub-four-metre compact SUV will be underpinned by the Renault CMF-A+ platform, which is also used by the Nissan Magnite. According to the carmaker, the Kiger will be “powered by an all-new turbo engine,” which is likely the same HRA0 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder (99 hp and 160 Nm) found in its Nissan cousin.

The Magnite is also offered with a naturally-aspirated version of the engine (B4D) rated at 72 PS (71 hp) and 96 Nm, although it isn’t known if the Kiger will get this mill as well. A five-speed manual transmission is standard with the NA and turbo mills, although the latter can be specified with an optional CVT too.

