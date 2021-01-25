In Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 25 January 2021 3:04 pm / 3 comments

Following the release of spy images of both soft-top and hard top versions, Spanish coachbuilder Hurtan has officially revealed the Grand Albaycin, a Mazda MX-5-based roadster that has been given a retro makeover. It is the fabric-roofed version that debuts here, with a choice of 1.5 litre or 2.0 litre engines.

These are likely to be the same Skyactiv-G petrol engines from the Japanese roadster it is based upon, and Hurtan quotes 132 hp and 184 hp as peak outputs for the 1.5 litre and 2.0 litre engines, respectively. These line up with the figures from the updated ND-generation MX-5, where the 2.0 litre produces 184 PS at 7,000 rpm and 205 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, while the 1.5 litre makes 132 PS and 152 Nm of torque.

Hurtan says the firm has received Mazda’s blessing for the Grand Albaycin, which customers can specify in either a Heritage or Bespoke specification. The latter is the trim specification that will feature on the Targa – Hurtan’s name for the hard top version derived from the MX-5 RF – that is set to arrive later this year.

Inside, the Grand Albaycin interior continues the classic theme, where tan leather is used for the leather seats, dashboard panel, interior door cards, gear lever knob and gaiter, handbrake, steering wheel rim and wheel boss, while wood trim is employed where on interior sections where the MX-5 otherwise uses exterior-coloured plastic trim.

The faux carbon-fibre surrounds for window and mirror controls appear carried over from the Mazda. Here, the central storage section between the seats appear naturally identical to those in the ND MX-5, and will likely use an identical manual roof mechanism as well. Here, the roll hoops are similar in shape to the MX-5’s, albeit treated to a chrome finish for application on the Hurtan.

The Grand Albaycin is slated for a production run of 30 units for this year, and buyers looking to secure a place in the queue will have to put down a 5,000 euro (RM24,625) deposit; a starting price for the car has yet to be disclosed. Once reservation is formalised, buyers will be in consultation with Hurtan for the exact specification of their vehicle.

Hurtan says the production process for the Grand Albaycin will span an estimated four months, and the firm will keep the buyer informed of the car’s build status ‘at each step’, it said. Quite a personalised approach, though not unexpected for a low-volume car maker.