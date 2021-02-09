In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 9 February 2021 8:08 pm / 0 comments

Well, the posts have shifted again. The government has announced that more businesses will be allowed to open during the reimplemented movement control order (MCO) as of tomorrow, February 10, and auto accessories shops are among them, although in truth many of these have been open for a while now, at least in KL and Petaling Jaya.

The decision will of course be welcome news to auto accessories operators providing window tint installation services in Perak, which earlier this week voiced their displeasure over not being allowed to run their businesses while their counterparts in other states had been allowed to do so.

The announcement of the reopening of more businesses in the retail sector was made earlier this evening by senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who said that the decision was made in the interests of economic continuity, and to ensure businesses could survive. As always, everyone will have to adhere to strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The latest move, which opens up retail businesses such as clothing stores, shoe shops, toy stores and sports equipment outlets, follows on last week’s decision to allow night markets, barber shops and car wash centres to operate again. From tomorrow, dine-in at restaurants and food outlets will also be permitted, but limited to two people per table.