In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 4 February 2021 6:56 pm / 0 comments

Car wash centres will be allowed to operate again from tomorrow (February 5, 2021), during the reimplemented movement control order (MCO). This was announced by senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his press briefing today, where he also said that night markets and barbershops will be allowed to open.

According to Ismail Sabri, the decision to allow these businesses to reopen was made considering that there have been no new clusters originating from them. These businesses will be allowed to operate until 10pm during the MCO and must follow strict standard operating procedures (SOPs). Any business that fails to adhere to the SOPs or have a positive Covid-19 case will be asked to close immediately

The MCO is currently in effect across almost the whole of Malaysia until February 18, with the exception of Sarawak, where the majority of state is placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) until February 14.