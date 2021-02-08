In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 8 February 2021 10:40 am / 4 comments

Everybody else is doing it, so why can’t we? That tune must surely be playing in the heads of auto accessory shop operators providing window tint installation services in Perak, who are crying foul for being ordered to close while their counterparts in other states are allowed to operate during the second movement control order (MCO), Bernama reports.

They claimed that the state’s domestic trade and consumer affairs ministry (KPDNHEP) office had ordered their businesses to be shuttered due to the MCO restrictions, despite businesses categorised under the automotive industry having been given the approval to operate by the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI).

State domestic trade and consumer affairs, national integration and civil society committee chairman Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri said that the operators have brought up the matter with him. “I will refer this problem to KPDNHEP and the national security council (MKN),” he said.

Given that the government has been easing up on restrictions over the course of the reimplemented MCO, which has been extended to February 18, the matter should be resolved soon. Last Friday, it allowed night markets, barber shops and car wash centres to operate again, the decision to do so being made after considering that there had been no new clusters originating from them.