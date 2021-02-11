In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 11 February 2021 7:44 pm / 0 comments

The government has announced the resumption of more activities during the second movement control order (MCO), which is currently in place until February 18. Driving institutes will be allowed to start operations starting from tomorrow, February 12, and motorsports activities involving both two-wheeled and four-wheeled vehicles are also being permitted to resume.

Senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision to allow the reopening of driving schools was made after the transport ministry made a presentation on the matter. He said that driving schools will be allowed to operate from 7.30am to 8.30pm, and will be able to carry out driving curriculum classes, the pre-driving test as well as theory and practical exams.

All driving schools will be required to ensure that standard operating procedures (SOP) are followed strictly by personnel as well as student drivers. These include the mandatory use of face masks by the driving instructor as well as the learner driver the entire time in the car. Schools are also required to ensure that their students are only present for their respective learning/test sessions and are not allowed to wait around.

The reopening of driving schools and allowing motorsports activities to resume follows on last week’s decision to allow car wash centres to operate again. Earlier this week, the government also allowed auto accessories shops to resume business.