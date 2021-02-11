In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 11 February 2021 10:05 am / 0 comments

The Porsche Taycan range is set to expand once again with the introduction of a Cross Turismo model, which is set to debut before the end of March this year. First teased as the Mission E Cross Turismo concept back in October 2018, the new offering is essentially a wagon version of the Taycan that we’re already familiar with.

Ahead of the Taycan Cross Turismo’s debut, Porsche made little effort to dress up a prototype in camouflage before handing over the keys to to its brand ambassador and former Formula One driver, Mark Webber, who had quite a lot to say.

“Phenomenal first drive for me with this beauty. Drives like a Porsche, feels like a Porsche, smells like a Porsche. It’s a proper sports car with even more space and ground clearance now. Expect the world premiere of the all-new Taycan Cross Turismo to take place in less than eight weeks. In dealerships as early as this summer. I can’t wait. It’s the perfect car for the Australian outback and the German Autobahn,” said Webber.

Porsche also provided a handful of photos to give us a sense of what the final product might look like. Unsurprisingly, it looks pretty much like a regular Taycan from the front, with everything aft of the A-pillars being unique to the Cross Turismo model.

This includes a taller windscreen and roofline, the latter being less swoopy and extending all the way back to meet a steeply-raked rear window. Viewed from the rear, the Cross Turismo’s prominent shoulders are clear to see, while the taillights sport a light bar linking the clusters, similar to the normal-bodied Taycan.

We’ve seen Porsche do something like this before with the Panamera and its Sport Turismo spin-off, but the Taycan Cross Turismo represents a slightly different take on the idea by having a higher ground clearance as well, as Webber pointed out. Just how much higher off the ground it is from the sedan remains unknown, but it’ll likely be adjustable thanks to an air suspension setup.

As for the parts that actually make the all-electric model move, the jacked-up wagon should be offered with the same powertrains as the standard Taycan. The range starts with a single-motor, rear-wheel drive setup before stepping up to a dual-motor, all-wheel drive configuration with ever increasing outputs. Expect similar battery types to be used as well, along with nearly identical charging times.

We’ll only know more about the Taycan Cross Turismo when it is revealed within eight weeks’ time, which is later than originally planned. Between the sedan and wagon body style, which one do you find more appealing? Let us know in the comments below.

GALLERY: Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo spyshots

GALLERY: Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept