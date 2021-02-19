In Cars, Honda, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 19 February 2021 10:29 am / 1 comment

This is it, folks. The all-new, next-generation 2022 Honda HR-V, otherwise known as the Vezel in Japan. It’s the very car that started the whole SUV boom in Malaysia back in 2015, but six years down the road, more modern compact SUVs have overshadowed the Honda. The Proton X50‘s “unfair” price advantage plays a heavy role too, of course. But can the new model take the fight back?

Let’s start with design. The 2022 HR-V gets a completely new look insnde and out, bringing a fresh new flavour to the SUV market. On the outside, it’s hardly recognisable as a Honda at all, with very premium looking sharp lines and flat surfaces. It stands in stark contrast to the curvy, much more organic shape of the outgoing model.

The slim headlights are pushed to the extreme upper corners, connected to each other by a thin chrome trim. And finally, the long-serving Solid Wing Face grille has been put into retirement. Oh, about time, Honda.

In place of it is a radical, bold new interpretation of a front grille. The thin horizontal stripes are finished in body colour as to appear more unified with the car. It also gives it a more futuristic-looking face, almost like a pure electric car up front.

In Japan, Honda offers a raft of visual customisation options, including having coloured inserts on the grille slats. So finally, Honda owners can have BMW M colours on their grille too! But, please don’t… we’re only kidding.

Besides that, Honda has also prepared a second look for the HR-V, with a much more traditional looking chrome grille. The red car you see below appears very chrome-heavy, and we can’t help but think it looks a bit like the Mazda CX-5. Between the two HR-Vs, I much prefer the cleaner body coloured grille. But what about you? Which look do you think Honda Malaysia should bring in?

Now, Honda claims that the overall shape of the new HR-V is meant to look like a coupe, and the new version gets the same hidden rear door handles as before. The rear windscreen is now more steeply sloped, so from the side it looks far more dynamic. The tail lights are all new as well, complete with the trendy full-width light bar spanning across the back.

This new horizontal theme is continued inside, where again it looks almost like a Mazda, but still in a good way. Again, Honda says it was designed to look and feel more premium, with soft-touch materials and high quality plastics. The simple, minimalist design removes any clutter, while giving a better sense of space for the occupants.

There is also a massive panoramic sunroof option to help with that too, complete with touch-based interior lights for the rear passengers. A brand new addition is an air diffusion system, L-shaped vents at the top corners of the dashboard to give a curtain of fresh air into the cabin. And yes, finally, it has dedicated air-con vents for rear passengers.

Honda claims to have made all these changes to the HR-V while keeping its greatest strength, which is class-leading cabin roominess, fully intact. The rear quarters do indeed look very spacious, but again it looks to be optimised for only two rather than three passengers. The centre seat base appears to be raised up dramatically as well.

Also retained are the ultra-practical Magic Seats, while the boot now has a powered tailgate with a kick sensor. The boot space looks just as big as before, and there’s now a new type of tonneau cover that lifts up together with the tailgate. Clever!

Mechanically, Honda has yet to release details regarding the engine, except for the availability of a two-motor e:HEV hybrid powertrain, similar to that offered with the new City Hybrid. Japan will also get a standard petrol engine, so it will be interesting tos ee if we’ll get carryover naturally-aspirated engines or turbocharged options here in Malaysia.

As before, the HR-V will be front-wheel drive, but the new one does offer multiple drive modes, including the hill descent control function.

On the technology front, the HR-V’s Honda Sensing suite has been upgraded, now with improved autonomous emergency braking and lane keeping assist. The adaptive cruise control system also gains the low speed follow function, which is unavailable before.

Honda says the new Vezel/HR-V will go on sale in Japan in April this year, before hitting European markets towards the end of 2021. What about Malaysia, you ask? We’re likely looking at 2022, at the earliest.

So, what do you think of the new Honda HR-V? Do you think it’s fresh and exciting enough to conquer the SUV market again? Let us know in the comments section below.

GALLERY: 2021 Honda HR-V

GALLERY: 2021 Honda HR-V with Urban Style package

GALLERY: 2021 Honda HR-V with Casual Style package